Bharat Bandh: Schools, colleges to remain shut tomorrow in Gwalior

[India], Sept 5 (ANI): With Section 144 imposed in several districts across Madhya Pradesh in lieu of the 'Bharat bandh' called against amendments of SC/ST Act, all schools and colleges in Gwalior will remain closed on September 6.

The state police have geared up security and have been asked to do proper arrangements, as per the scheduled program.

About 35 organisations have called for a bandh in the state, forcing the government to impose Section 144 in Satna, Bhind, Shivpuri, Gwalior, and other districts.

The Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 was passed in Lok Sabha on August 6. The Congress party later alleged that the Centre has now passed the bill thinking about next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)