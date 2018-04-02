Bharat Bandh: Six dead in MP during protest

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): At least six people died in Madhya Pradesh as the nationwide bandh called by various Dalit outfits against the dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act turned violent.

Meanwhile, two people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan.

Even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has filed a review petition against the verdict, the burning of vehicles, rail roko agitations, and various other blockades continue to be in place across various parts of the country.

Even as the Centre has filed a review petition in the top court, outrage over the review in the Act made by the Apex Court has engulfed numerous parts of the country, as various states, including Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are witnessing border-line riots with protesters taking to destruction of private and public property to send their message of disapproval to legislature and judiciary. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. (ANI)