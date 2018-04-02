Bharat Bandh: Steps will be taken to maintain law, order, says Delhi Police

[India] April 2 (ANI): Showing concern for possible deteriorating security situation in the capital due to the ongoing nationwide protest called by several Dalit organisations against the Supreme Court's ruling on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, the Delhi Police spokesperson said that all "steps will be taken to maintain law and order."

"Delhi Police is alert. We have adequate police deployment at places and senior officials are also present in the field. All steps will be taken to maintain law and order," said Delhi Police Spokesperson Deependra Pathak on the same.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties and groups to maintain peace and not incite violence." To check the misuse of the SC/ST act, the Supreme Court, on March 20, laid down some provisions before implicating someone under the said law. The top court directed that a preliminary inquiry would be conducted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police to ensure that allegations were not frivolous and to avoid the false implication of an innocent. The court, while introducing a provision for anticipatory bail in the act, also held that a government official cannot be prosecuted on a mere allegation of committing an offence under the Act, without the sanction of an appointing authority. (ANI)