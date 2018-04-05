Bharat Bandh: Tribal community stage protest against baton charge by police

[India], Apr 05 (ANI): Students and members of a tribal community in Jharkhand's Ranchi held a protest march against baton charge by police during Bharat Bandh on March 2.

The member from Adivasi Chhatra Sangh holding placard raised slogans against the administration.

The protestors later sat on a 'dharna' in front of Raj Bhavan here.

Earlier on March 2, in Jharkhand, angry protesters were involved in clashes with police personnel and in the stopping of numerous trains.

The nationwide bandh was called by various Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court. (ANI)