Bharat Bandh: UP Deputy CM says Mayawati wants to promote anarchy in UP

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K.P. Maurya on Tuesday accused Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati of promoting anarchy by lending support to the Bharat Bandh.

He said the former UP chief minister extended support to the protests, in which 11 people had been killed across the country, even when the Centre had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its ruling that had allegedly diluted the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"Govt has filed a review petition. I want to ask Mayawati Ji that what is the basis for holding such a protest before court verdict? Why does she want to promote anarchy in UP?" asked Maurya.

Though Mayawati extended support to the Bharat Bandh on Monday, she condemned the violent protests which marred the agitation.

"I support the protest against the SC/ST Act. I have got to know that some people are spreading violence during the protests, I strongly condemn it. Our party is not behind the violence during the protests," she said while interacting with media yesterday.

Various Dalit organisations had called for a nationwide shutdown to protest against the SC ruling.

To stop the misuse of the act, the apex court, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. (ANI)