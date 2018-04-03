Bharat Bandh violence: Rajnath Singh urges for peace; says NDA never diluted SC/ST Act

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking in Lok Sabha, said that the Modi government has made no change in the SC/ST Act. He said, "Modi government is committed to upholding the SC\ST Act".

Singh, while addressing the issue in the Lok Sabha amidst members of the Opposition yelling in the middle of his speech, said, "We wanted to file the review petition as soon as the Supreme Court made its judgement. We did it in six working days, and the SC will hear our petition later in the day. We strengthened the SC/ST Act once we came to power. It is wrong to say that we diluted it. We have also sent an advisory to all states to maintain peace. I appeal to all political parties to maintain peace in the state," he said.

Meanwhile, slogans of "We want justice" were raised in Lok Sabha as Rajanth Singh made a statement regarding the incidents of violence during protests on SC/ST Act issue. Rajnath said the government promptly acted on it and within six working days, the government has taken legal opinion. The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed for an open court hearing on the Centre's review petition over judgment, saying that the hearing will take place at 1.30 pm on Tuesday. The move comes a day after the apex court said that the hearing of the review petition wasn't urgent. However, the apex court also announced that it would ask the AG to seek from the CJI the constitution of same bench which passed the SC/ST Act verdict. As per SC rules, a review petition is decided by judges after it's circulated among those who give the order under review. Earlier, 10 people were killed - seven in Madhya Pradesh as Dalits groups carried out massive violent protests across northern states against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.