Bharat Bhushan Vyas joins UPSC as member

[India] Dec 13 (ANI): Bharat Bhushan Vyas, an IAS officer of 32 years, on Thursday joined the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a member. UPSC Chairman, Arvind Saxena, administered him the oath.

Vyas had resigned as one of the four Advisors to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday.

"Born in 1957, Bharat Bhushan Vyas joined Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1986. He served in State and Centre in various capacities and retired as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir," the official statement of UPSC stated.

During his illustrious career, Vyas held prominent positions, including Principal Secretary Finance, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner and Divisional Commissioner of Udhampur and Kashmir. (ANI)