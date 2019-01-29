Bharat Rang Mahotsav to begin from Feb 1

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), a theatre festival, organised by the National School of Drama (NSD), will commence from February 1 and will culminate on February 21.

The festival, which enters its 20th edition this year, is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The national capital will host 89 plays: 25 in Hindi, 16 in Bengali, 5 in Kannada, 2 in Marathi, 2 in Odia, 2 in Gujarati, 2 in Manipuri, 3 in English, 2 in Assamese, 2 in Malayalam and 1 each in Maithili, Telugu, Nepali, and Sanskrit, in addition to 15 foreign plays. Moreover, the festival also brings eight folk performances to theatre aficionados in the city.

The 21-day long festival this year will also feature international productions from countries such as Bangladesh, Poland, Russia, Sri Lanka, the Czech Republic, Italy, Nepal, Romania, and Singapore. While addressing a press conference Suresh Sharma, Director In-charge, National School of Drama said, "The art of theatre is the oldest and the strongest medium that conveys human emotions in a manner that defies temporal boundaries. We are delighted to usher in the Bharat Rang Mahotsav to its 20th year and have made all efforts to bring a selection of quality plays, choosing the best out of 960 submissions. We have tried to accommodate as many young theatre enthusiasts as we can since the institution aims to foster the growth of young talents." Speaking on similar lines acting chairman of NSD Society Dr Arjun Deo Charan added, "Theatre is a celebrated art form across the world and I am happy that this festival gives us a chance to witness many of the plays which have received critical acclaim globally." Bharat Rang Mahotsav is the annual theatre festival which is organised by the National School of Drama. It was established two decades ago to stimulate the growth and development of theatre across India. Till date, BRM has travelled to several cities in India and has presented 1787 plays.