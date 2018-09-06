Bharath Bandh against SC/ST amendment act

Bihar: Markets closed, protesters stop a train in Arrah as Bharat bandh is called by upper caste groups against amendments in SC/ST Act pic.twitter.com/LfHJsR6bNZ

Visuals of #BharatBandh protest from Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station. The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/ksIVCEoewd — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

People in Varanasi hold protest during #BharatBandh called against amendments in SC/ST Act pic.twitter.com/wfSq80zVI3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2018

Ahead of the call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 6 by various upper caste groups, security has been tightened in across the country especially in Madhya Pradesh. Schools and colleges are closed today in Bhind, Gwalior and Shivpuri districts of the state. All the petrol pumps across Madhya Pradesh will remain closed till 4 PM today. A high alert has been issued in 35 districts across the state. A total of 34 companies of security forces and 5000 security personnel deployed. Section 144 has also been imposed in several districts.

Bhopal: High alert issued in 35 districts across the state in view of #BharatBandh against amendments in SC/ST Act. 34 companies of security forces and 5000 security personnel deployed. Section 144 imposed in several districts. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/OLcRV9pjxy — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

#BharatBandh protests: Protesters stop train in Darbhanga (pic 1) and Munger's Masudan (pic 2). The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act. pic.twitter.com/aozyb20anD — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

#Bihar: Protesters set fire to tyres in Mokama (pic 1) and block road (pic 3) in Badh during #BharatBandh protests. pic.twitter.com/RRUbZlMxRs — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

Rajasthan: Shops in Ajmer closed in the view of #BharatBandh called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act. pic.twitter.com/vnUxAaNhrS — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

#Rajasthan: Shops in Kota closed in view of #BharatBandh called by various organisations against the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act amendment. pic.twitter.com/YxrYrQH2eq — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

Shops in Lucknow closed due to nation-wide bandh called against amendment to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/MXAeH767iD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2018

Bhopal: Security heightened in the city in view of #BharatBandh against amendments in SC/ST Act. Police says, ”Forces have been divided judiciously across the districts. It has been peaceful till now. Nobody can force anyone to be a part of the bandh.” #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/HVP08dnmNS — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

Meanwhile, in Bihar, the situation has turned tense in various districts. Protesters have resorted to 'rail roko andolan' in Patna and Muzaffarpur. Addition force has been deployed in the area to control the situation. Protesters also stopped trains in Bihar’s Arrah district. Protesters also stopped trains in Darbhanga and Munger's Masudan. The Chamber of Commerce has also extended its support to the nation-wide shutdown. In Varanasi also, people hold a protest against the Centre's amendment to restore the act. In Jharkhand too, the impact of the nation-wide shut down can be seen. Transport services have been hit in Ranchi. People are facing a major problem in commuting. Shops are also closed in Rajasthan's Ajmer in support of the protest.The protest has also been reported from Thane, neighbouring district of Mumbai. However, the condition is normal in the financial capital. In Delhi also the situation is normal. Schools, colleges and offices are functioning as per the schedule, and petrol pumps are also open. Public transport is working normally, and all school and colleges are open.Various Dalit groups protested on April 2, against the ruling of the apex court on SC/ST Act which prevents immediate arrest without verification. Dalit groups consider this verdict will dilute the SC/ST Act. More than nine people were killed and several lefts injured in violence that erupted across several states as protestors blocked trains, clashed with police and torched private and public properties, during a nationwide bandh.