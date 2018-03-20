Bharatpur gets youngest, first MBBS Sarpanch

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman, who recently completed her MBBS, has won the election for Sarpanch from village Garhajan in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, thus becoming the youngest and the first MBBS Sarpanch in the district.

Propelled by her ambitions of revamping girls' education and sanitation facilities in the area, Shahnaz Khan she wanted to be a beacon for girls and show how education can transform lives.

"I am happy that I have got the opportunity to serve my people. My priorities will be the education of girls and sanitation. I want to set an example for girls on how education can help in so many ways," said the newly elected Sarpanch.

Khan also said that being the Sarpanch would not affect her career as a doctor. She also emphasised on taking necessary steps to promote the 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' movement in the area, where girls have long been deprived of education. (ANI)