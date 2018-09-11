Bharuch: Cong workers deny links with Bhavesh Patel following photograph

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): Congress district president of Bharuch, Parimalsinh Rana on Monday issued a clarification over his photograph with 2007 Ajmer blast convict Bhavesh Patel during a Janamashtmi celebration event here, saying he was unaware of the guest list for the event and that he didn't have any relations with Patel.

Speaking to ANI, Rana said, "We are invited to the event every year, so I just went to attend the ceremony, but I did not know who all were invited. A man in saffron clothes came there suddenly and I came to know that he is Bhavesh Patel later. I have no relations with him and I didn't talk to him."

Meanwhile, Bahruch Congress District General Secretary, Harish Pawar, who was also present in the photograph with Patel said, "Bhavesh Patel came with BJP delegation when we were about to leave. We have no relations with him. The issue has been created to defame us and put us in a bad light." Patel was one of the two accused in the 2007 Ajmer blast case and in August 2017, was handed life imprisonment term by a special NIA court in Ajmer. However, upon contesting the sentence in the Rajasthan High Court, he was granted bail. He was the centre of controversy earlier this month when he was given a rousing reception upon his return in Bharuch by a crowd of including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers. (ANI)