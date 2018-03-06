Bhavnagar accident: Gujarat CM announces compensation

[India], Mar. 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh for the kin of the 26 people who lost their lives in Bhavnagar accident.

The Chief Minister also assured medical treatment for the injured.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Rupani said, "Compensation of Rs. 4 lakh for next of kin of those who died in the accident and full medical treatment will be given to the injured. A thorough investigation will be done."

Earlier in the day, at least 26 people were killed and 12 were injured after a truck, they were travelling in, fell into a drain in Bhavnagar.

The incident took place near Ranghola on Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway. The injured were immediately rushed to a local hospital. The vehicle was reportedly carrying 60 people. (ANI)