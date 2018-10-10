Bhilai Steel Plant blast: CEO removed, 2 senior officials suspended

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bhilai Steel Plant has been removed and two other senior officials have been suspended a day after 11 people died and several others sustained injuries following a gas pipeline blast in the plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday morning.

Union Minister of Steel Birender Singh along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday visited the site and met those injured in the accident.

"It was a sad incident. I extend sympathy to the families of those dead. In total, 11 people lost their lives. GM Safety T Pandiaraja and DGM of Energy Department Naveen Kumar have been suspended, while CEO of the plant has been removed. New appointments will be done today itself," Birender Singh told media after his visit.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), in a statement, had confirmed that the fire broke out in the gas pipeline in the coke oven complex, with a few workers at the spot sustaining burn injuries. The statement had further said that the fire had been brought under control and all resources have been mobilised to provide adequate care. (ANI)