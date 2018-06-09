Bhima Koregaon: Accused advocate admitted to hospital

[India], Jun 8 (ANI): Advocate Surendra Gadling, who is an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence, has been admitted to Sassoon hospital in Pune after he complained about a blood pressure problem on Thursday.

He has been remanded in police custody until June 14.

According to Pune Police, the five people arrested in connection with the violence have links with Naxals.

Besides Gadling, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Jacob Wilson, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut are among the arrested.

On January 1, the celebrations to mark the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle took a violent turn when a youth died in clashes which had erupted after right-wing Hindutva groups opposed the same. The violence left one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. (ANI)