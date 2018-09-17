Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends house arrest of all 5 activists

New Delhi: Supreme Court extends house arrest of all five activists till September 19 which is when the next hearing will be held.

Abhishek M Singhvi, appearing for many of the petitioners, submits to SC that out of the 25 cases against accused, Varavara Rao, he was acquitted in all cases. Vernon Gonsalves, was acquitted in 17 cases out of a total of 18 cases and Arun Ferreira was acquitted in all 11 cases.

Singhvi submits to the SC that no accused was present in the programme of Yalgar Parishad and even the FIR does not have names of any of the five accused persons in the case.

Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj, and Gautam Navlakha were arrested and remain under house arrest as directed by the apex court. Senior lawyer Maninder Singh appearing for the Central govt told the Supreme Court that the menace of Maoists and Naxalites is increasing day by day, and it is these accused persons who are responsible for the increasing threat of the anti-social activities. Singh questioned the way the petitioners had directly approached the Supreme Court, and said, "they have options to approach the lower court, high courts or even other legal options to seek redressal." CJI Dipak Misra observed, "We entertained the case on the foundations of liberty. Issues like independent enquiry, etc, comes at a later stage."