Bhima-Koregaon case: SC refuses to quash FIR against Anand Teltumbde

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed activist and professor Anand Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

However, the judicature granted him protection from arrest for four weeks, during which he can seek bail from a trial court.

"Investigation is getting bigger and bigger. At this stage quashing of the proceedings is uncalled for," said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The apex court also refused to interfere with the ongoing probe in the case. This is the second time that Teltumbde's plea has been dismissed in this regard. On December 21, the Bombay High Court had turned down his petition and granted interim protection from arrest for three weeks. On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured. (ANI)