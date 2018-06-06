Bhima-Koregaon: Lawyer accuses police of linking incident with Maoists

[India], June 6 (ANI): Arun Ferreira, lawyer of Sudhir Dhawale who is accused in Bhima-Koregaon violence on Wednesday said that the police officials were trying to fabricate papers to link the incident with Maoists.

Speaking to ANI Ferreira said, "At the moment when an investigation board has been set up by the Maharashtra governmnet to find the real cause behind Bhima-Koregaon incidents, the police are trying to fabricate papers and link the incidents with Maoists."

According to a statement by the People's Union for Civil Liberties, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Rana Jacob were arrested in connection with the case on June 6.

The PUCL, in a statement, condemned the arrests and called them "vindictive and arbitrary". It said, "PUCL strongly condemns the vindictive and arbitrary arrest of Advocate Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Rana Jacob on 6th June 2018. They have been reportedly booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), on the allegation of spreading controversial pamphlets and delivering hate speeches in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence that broke out in January 2018." It further added, "We condemn the state reprisals being ordered against the activists and unequivocally demand that Adv. Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Rana Jacob be released immediately and raids being carried out on premises of various activists be stopped." The 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle took a violent turn this year when a youth died in clashes on during an event to mark the day. The violence left one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. (ANI)