Bhima Koregaon: Maha govt. moves SC against Navlakha's release

New Delhi: Maharashtra government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the release of social activist Gautam Navlakha, who was under house arrest for his alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

The state government will mention the issue before the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, seeking an immediate stay on Delhi High Court's order and directions to restore Navlakha's house arrest.

On October 1 the Delhi High had freed the activist, which, earlier had been extended by the Apex Court to four weeks. The High Court bench, while delivering the judgement, said that the detention was untenable in law.

Navlakha, along with four activists, was detained on August 28 for his alleged involvement in the violence that erupted in Pune in January this year during an event organised to mark 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle. The clashes between the Dalit and Maratha groups left one person dead and several others injured, including 10 policemen. The Maharashtra government, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, had alleged that the activists were "members of banned terrorist organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist)."(ANI)