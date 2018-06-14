Bhima Koregaon violence: Accused's judicial custody extended

[India], June 14 (ANI): A Pune Court on Thursday extended the police custody of all the four accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, till June 21.

Earlier on June 7, the court had sent all the four accused to police custody till June 14.

All the four accused were arrested by the Pune police on June 6 from Mumbai, Nagpur, and Delhi.

On January 2, the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle took a violent turn when a youth died in clashes that broke out during an event to mark the day.

The violence also left several injured, including 10 policemen. (ANI)