Bhima Koregaon violence: Bail application filed for Gadling, Sen

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): A bail application for advocate Surendra Gadling and Shoma Sen, accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case was moved in Pune Sessions Court on Friday. The matter will be heard on September 27.

The five accused in the case, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhavle and Rona Wilson, were produced before the court today. Earlier, the hearing on bail pleas of Gadling and Sen was deferred till September 14.

"My bail application is being extended unnecessarily. I have not been provided with the books I have demanded for. I also asked for a copy of the judgement in one case, that has also not been given," Gadling argued in the court.

The court said that the matter of the books will be heard in a separate enquiry. In the earlier hearing, Gadling had asked for ten books, which he needed to continue his studies to obtain a degree in Cyber Law. The court had approved the request in the previous hearing. In August, the five accused were arrested from various cities for their alleged involvement in the violence that erupted earlier this year during the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle. One person was killed and many were injured in the clashes. Earlier, the Maharashtra government, in an affidavit, told the Supreme Court that the activists were "members of banned terrorist organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist)". (ANI)