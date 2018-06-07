Bhima-Koregaon violence: BJP accuses Congress of using Dalits as tools

[India] Jun 7(ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the Congress of using the Dalits as tools to spread violence in Bhima Koregaon.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a letter and alleged opposition for creating a conspiracy to spread violence, while talking about a letter allegedly recovered from the house of Bhima-Koregaon violence accused Rona Wilson.

"This letter isn't just a letter, it strips every cloth of modesty Congress party was trying to wear. They've been exposed before people. Dalits were being used as tools," he said

He further said, "This letter's means of communication as to how violence can be perpetrated. Bhima Koregaon incidents started on 31 Dec'17 and culminated on 1 Jan'18 and the letter was just during at that time frame." However, earlier today, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Kadam had said that no information has been confirmed regarding connection with political parties if any. The Pune Police recovered a pen drive, hard disk and some other documents which were sent to forensics. They also found out Rona Wilson's connection with the Naxals. According to a statement by the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Rana Jacob were arrested in connection with the case yesterday. The PUCL, in a statement, condemned the arrests and called them "vindictive and arbitrary". The 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon movement took a violent turn this year when a youth died in clashes on during an event to mark the day. The violence left one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. (ANI)