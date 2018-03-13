Bhima-Koregaon violence: Maha govt. to withdraw cases against accused

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Tuesday withdrew all cases against accused booked in violence during state bandh post Bhima-Koregaon agitation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the assembly that the state government would give compensation to the people who suffered losses during the riot.

"The decision on serious cases will be taken by a committee after due consideration and submit its report within three months," Fadnavis said.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a statewide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

On January 1, the violence at Bhima-Koregaon left one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards Bhima Koregaon for the commemoration on New Year's Day. Dalit leaders and workers at the village alleged that Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had instigated the violence. On January 2, Dalit groups protested in Mumbai. The unrest led to the death of a youth. In February, the Supreme Court reprimanded the Maharashtra Police for not doing enough to arrest Ekbote, who had earlier been granted anticipatory bail by the court till February 20. (ANI)