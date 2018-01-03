Bhima-Koregaon violence: Mumbai Police advises residents not to believe in rumours

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): In wake of the ongoing protest against the Bhima Koregaon violence, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday advised the residents of the city neither to believe in, nor spread rumours.

"Don't believe or spread rumours, continue with your routine activities. Police administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation" Mumbai Police to ANI.

The Mumbai Police further assured the people that the administration has been geared up to deal with any problems.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra's Thane area till midnight of January 4. The protestors even halted the trains at Thane railway station pertaining to the same.

On Tuesday, angry Dalits hit the streets in Mumbai, Pune and some parts of Maharashtra after clashes broke out between them and alleged right-wing groups on January 1, during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near Pune. The right-wing groups were objecting to the observance of 'Victory Day' since they considered it to be an anti-national celebration. Both RSS and BJP are being accused of instigating the violence by opposition leaders. In the battle, which was fought between the British East India Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then, the lower-caste communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory for themselves. (ANI)