Bhima-Koregaon violence: Mumbai police deny permission for protest seeking arrest of Sambhaji Bhide

#Visuals of Elgar protest march at Mumbai's Azad Maidan demanding the arrest of Sambhaji Bhide in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.





"As the 'Elgar March' agitation has been planned on March 26 which is a working day and taking into consideration the inconvenience it might cause to public. Mumbai Police has pleaded the organisers to directly assemble inside Azad Maidan instead of staring the march from Ranibaug, Byculla," read an official statement.





"Yalgar Parishad is taking out a rally from Byculla Jail to Azad Maidan tomorrow. Exams are underway in some schools and colleges. There are hospitals in that area. Common public also face inconvenience. So we have appealed them to assemble directly at Azad Maidan," Mumbai DCP Deepak Deoraj told ANI.





Sambhaji Bhide is accused of instigating the violence against Dalits during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in January. However, he has denied all such allegations.