Bhima-Koregaon violence: Prakash Ambedkar calls statewide bandh today

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader and grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday called for Maharashtra bandh today in protest over the ongoing caste violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra.

Speaking on the development, School Bus Owners' Association member, Anil Garg said that the bus services will run according to the situation.

"Won't run school buses in Mumbai today, can't risk students' safety and security. Will take a second decision at 11 a.m. if we can run them in the second half, depending on the situation," he added.

Violence spilled over to adjoining parts of Maharashtra after clashes broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on Monday during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near Pune. The right-wing groups were objecting to the observance of 'Victory Day' since they considered it to be an anti-national celebration. Both RSS and BJP are being accused of instigating the violence by opposition leaders. In the battle, which was fought between the British East India Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then, the lower-caste communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory for themselves. (ANI)