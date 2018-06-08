Bhima-Koregaon violence: Pune Police releases images of suspects

[India], June 8 (ANI): The Pune Police on Friday released the pictures of four suspects who were allegedly responsible for the killing of a youth, Rahul Phatangade in Bhima-Koregaon in January this year.

Commenting on the matter, Pune's superintendent of police (SP), Akkanouru Prasad told ANI, "We released pictures of the suspects who were involved in attacking the youth with stones and sticks. Also, a video clip was found and based on that, we arrested three people from Ahmednagar district."

"There are many people who were involved in the violence. Their faces are not clear in some of the pictures we released. We have not been able to identify them. The investigation is going on." The five people arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence have links with Naxals, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam said on Thursday. Among those arrested include Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Jacob Wilson, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut. A Pune Court on Thursday sent all the five arrested, including activist Rona Wilson and lawyer Surendra Gadling, to police custody till June 14 in connection to the Bhima Koregaon violence case. A Delhi Court also sent Jacob to two-day transit remand. He will be produced before the local court in Pune on June 8. Gadling too was arrested in connection with the same incident. On January 2, the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle took a violent turn when Phatangade died in clashes during an event to mark the day. Several others were also injured, including 10 policemen. (ANI)