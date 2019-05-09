Bhopal: Amit Shah holds road show in support of Sadhvi Pragya

[India], May 9 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah held a road show in support of BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency and accused in Malegaon blast, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, on Wednesday.

The roadshow was also attended by the former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan. During the road-show, Shah along with Shivraj and Pragya stood in an open van, waving to the BJP supporters.

Released on bail, Sadhvi Pragya is pitted against the former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in the constituency.

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency is going to polls in the last phase of the general elections on May 19. Five of the seven phases of the general elections have concluded while two phases are to be held on May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)