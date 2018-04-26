Bhopal: 'Asaram Bapu bus stop' boards demolished

[India], April 26 (ANI): After the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Wednesday evening took down and demolished signboards of a bus stop named after him.

As per the local body, all signboards and crossings named after him would be taken down, and new names would be assigned to them.

"Asaram Bapu has insulted the saint community and has caused shame to the society by doing wrong to a young girl. Therefore, it is our decision to eliminate all signboards and crossings bearing his name. We will decide upon a new name for them soon," Bhopal Deputy Mayor Alok Sharma told ANI.

On Wednesday, Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Jodhpur Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court after he was found guilty of raping a minor girl in Manai village near Jodhpur on August 15, 2013. The court also sentenced the two others accused, Shilpi and Sharad, to 20 years each in jail with respect to the same case. The self-styled godman was found guilty under various charges, including sections 370(4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outraging modesty, 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 109, 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Asaram, along with his son, Narayan Sai, is also facing trial in Gujarat for raping two Surat-based sisters. (ANI)