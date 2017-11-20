Bhopal gangrape case: Charges framed against four accused

[India], Nov. 20 (ANI): Police on Monday framed charges against the four accused in Bhopal gangrape case, in which a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped near a railway station.

The trial is to begin in fast-track court on Tuesday.

A showcause notice has also been issued to the Bhopal Superintendent of Police and a chargesheet has been filed against three inspectors and two sub-inspectors in connection with the case.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old civil services aspirant was allegedly abducted by four men and gangraped near the Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal. All the four accused are in custody.

Following their arrest, two doctors of Madhya Pradesh's Sultania Women Hospital were suspended on November 11 after they produced an erroneous medical report stating that the victim indulged in consensual sex with the accused. The Jabalpur High Court then ordered the state government to file a report in the case citing actions taken in the regard. The court also raised questions over the role of police and doctors. (ANI)