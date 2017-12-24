Bhopal gangrape: Shivraj praises timely justice

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Responding to the sentencing of accused in the Bhopal gang rape case, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the timely judgement, adding that speedy justice and strict action is necessary in such cases.

"I am happy that the judgement has been delivered in record time. Strict punishment and speedy justice are necessary. We have decided on a proposal to send to Prime Minister Modi. Once he approves, we will bring death sentences for such cases," he told reporters here.

Earlier in the month of November, a 19-year-old civil services aspirant was allegedly abducted by the four accused and gang-raped near the Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal. Following their arrest, two doctors of Madhya Pradesh's Sultania Women Hospital were suspended on November 11 after they produced an erroneous medical report stating that the victim indulged in consensual sex with the accused. A fast-track court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to all the four accused in gang rape case. "Based on the evidence provided by us, the court awarded all the four accused lifetime imprisonment," P N Rajput, the lawyer of the victim said. The four were charged under sections 376 D (gangrape), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 366 (kidnapping woman), 347 (wrongful confinement), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)