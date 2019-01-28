Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear in April, Centre's plea for additional compensation

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear in April a curative petition filed by the Centre seeking an additional Rs 7413 crore compensation from Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) as compensation for the Bhopal gas disaster victims.

The petition filed in December 2010 seeks additional compensation of Rs. 7413 crores and a re-examination of the apex court's February 14, 1989 judgement which fixed compensation at USD 470 million.

The central government reportedly stated before the Supreme Court that the earlier settlement was based on incorrect assumptions on the number of deaths, injuries and losses.

The Bhopal gas tragedy, touted as the world's worst industrial disaster, had claimed the lives over 15,000 people after the deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. (ANI)