Bhopal man turns Rolls Royce into 'Royal Wedding Car' for middle class

Last Updated: Tue, Jul 03, 2018 23:59 hrs

[India], July 03 (ANI): A wedding planner from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Hamid Khan has remodelled a car, which he claims was originally a Rolls-Royce, into a carriage to give rides to couples on their wedding

Khan, has named the car as 'Royal Wedding Car'.

Khan said that he hasn't decided the charges, but intends give middle-class people a royal experience on their special day.

"I have not decided the charges for this yet but I want even the middle-class couples to feel like royals," Khan told ANI

It took Khan 11 months to build the chariot-cum-car. Khan got the idea when he saw something similar on the rods of Dubai.

The 6-wheeler has all the elements of a royal wedding, air-conditioned with LED lighting. The car has delicate woodwork in the interiors. The remodeling cost Khan around Rs.15 lakh. (ANI)



