Bhopal: People devise ways to beat scorching heat

[India], May 31 (ANI): With soaring temperature and scorching heat-waves making lives difficult, people who are at the forefront of enduring the sun's wrath are the ones devising innovative ways to beat the heat.

An auto-rickshaw driver in the city, Ramnarayan has turned an oil container into a cooler, which keeps him going throughout the city.

"I made this 'jugaad' (makeshift) cooler myself by spending just Rs 800 bucks. I am thinking of making such coolers for other customers as well," said Ramnarayan.

People carrying onion in their pockets, relishing sugarcane juice at newly-set up stalls and twisting their tongues while sipping 'Aam Panna' (raw mango juice) are a common sight across the city. With most of the residents taking refuge in their homes and offices during the afternoon, people who have to routinely travel from one city to another have the worst lot. Ankita Singh, who travels to and fro from Vidisha to Bhopal every day, terms her journey on the bus equivalent to travelling in a hot chamber. Counting the remaining days of summers and anticipating the showers of monsoon is what Shruti Thackrey terms her favourite pass time. "I count the remaining days of summers and get happy thinking of the approaching monsoon," said Thackrey, a hostler studying in Bhopal. (ANI)