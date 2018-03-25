Bhopal Police arrest 4 youths in gang-rape case

Bhopal: Bhopal police, on Sunday, arrested four youths in connection with the abduction and gang-rape of a girl in the city.

The victim was abducted from Maharana Pratap Nagar in Bhopal by two of the accused and was later taken to a house where the others arrived and raped her.

"All four involved have been arrested. One of the accused, who used to be her friend, tried to contact her and invited her to meet her at a friend's house to sort out issues. He then took her there and called some other friends to the place, where she was raped," said Rahul Kumar Lodha, Superintendent of Police.

The police later made the four accused, parade around in the city. The accused were slapped by women and made to do sit-ups in public.