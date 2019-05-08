Bhopal: Pragya Singh Thakur releases manifesto for her constituency

[India], May 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, released the first draft of manifesto for her constituency on Wednesday and said a complete version with additions will be released later.

"Today I have presented a part of my vision for Bhopal, with focus on issues of students, women and specially-abled people. I know that more issues need to be addressed and we will release a complete version later after deliberating with the public," said Thakur.

She stated that she would be using two-wheelers in her campaigns to reach the people living in narrow lanes as she was unable to walk due to "torture inflicted by Congress men". "Today, I will also begin a full-fledged campaign in my constituency. My physical condition does not allow me to walk; torture inflicted by Congress men has left me unable to walk. So I will be using a motorcycle from today to reach the doors of our people who live in narrow lanes," she added. Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008. She alleged of being subjected to inhumane torture during the investigations despite there being no evidence against her. Thakur is contesting against Congress' candidate and former chief minister Digvijay Singh in the Lok Sabha elections. Bhopal will go to polls in the sixth phase of parliamentary elections on May 12. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23. (ANI)