Bhopal: Rs 1.70 cr cash, jewellery worth 70 lakh seized in IT raid on road contractor

Income tax sleuths seized over Rs one crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh after raiding the properties of a road contractor on Tuesday in Bhopal.

The IT sleuths made the recovery after raiding four locations of road contractor Nilay Jain.

The IT raid is still underway in the city’s Arera colony area.

Jain’s house and offices were raided during the operation.

During the raid, Rs 1 crore cash was seized from his house whereas another Rs 70 Lakh was found in the bank locker. IT sleuths have also found jewellery worth approximately Rs 70 Lakh.

(ANI)