Bhopal: Shivraj announces measures for upliftment of poor

[India], June 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that his government would grant compensation to poor families on the demise of working members aged below 60.

Addressing a gathering here on Wednesday, Shivraj said, "Rs. 2 lakh compensation will be given to poor families if the working member dies before the age of 60 years."

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh would be given if the head of the family dies in an accident.

In the run-up to the polls in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Chouhan had announced an outstanding power bill waiver scheme for labourers and poor families last week. The state cabinet, headed by the Chief Minister, approved the Bijli Bill Mafi Yojana 2018 (Power Bill Waiver Scheme) which is expected to benefit about 77 lakh people of the state. Labourers falling under the unorganised sector in Madhya Pradesh will get power supply at a subsidised rate. The state cabinet also approved Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana 2018, under which registered labourers of the unorganised sector and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families would be provided electricity at a cost of Rs 200 per month. (ANI)