Bhopal women's hockey champion has no toilet

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Indian Junior Hockey team goalkeeper Khushboo Khan on Wednesday requested Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a lavatory to be made at her home.

The toilet at Khan's house was demolished one-and-a-half-years ago during an encroachment drive carried out allegedly by the Veterinary Hospital Management.

"They (veterinary hospital management, which owns the land) broke the lavatory during their construction work. They assured that they would build us another toilet but did nothing. I have faith that Mamaji (Chouhan) would do something for me, I request him to avail facilities for my family", Khan told ANI.

Khan said that every time she is away, all she is concerned about is her home and added that most of the time she cannot focus on her game. (ANI)