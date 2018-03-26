Bhopal: Workshop on the regularisation of illegal colonies

[India], Mar 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh to regularise illegal colonies

Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced the regularisation of illegal colonies in the state.

"We will remove this tag of 'Illegal Colonies' and regularise them. We will give people an opportunity to live with their head held high. However, attention also needs to be paid that no other illegal colonies sprout up after this process is over," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a workshop here.

Calling the step a 'historic decision', the Chief Minister congratulated the state's Urban Development and Housing Department for initiating this process of regularisation.

According to an estimate, nearly 2.5 Lakh people will benefit by this move and nearly 5000 colonies across the state will be regularised in a phased manner over the next five months.

"Our targets of bringing change should not be achieved ruthlessly. We need to adopt a humane outlook and work towards development. I will monitor this process of regularisation every month and I am sure work will be completed within our deadline of August 15," said Chouhan.

The Chief Minister also announced that registration of labourers from unorganised sectors will begin soon and conferences of labourers will be held in April and May. (ANI)