Bhubaneswar: Railway bridge collapses, one dead, four injured

Last Updated: Sun, Sep 10, 2017 18:46 hrs

[Odisha], September 10 (ANI): At least one person was killed and four injured after a portion of a Railway flyover collapsed near Bomikhal area in Odisha's Bhubaneswar city on Sunday.

The flyover was under construction.

The injured have been taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

"One person has been confirmed dead and four others got injured. We kept a close watch on the rescue operation. Injured workers were rushed to the Hospital," Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar Y.B.Khurania said.

The rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)



