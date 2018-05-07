Bhujbal to be kept under observation for 2 more days in KEM hospital

[India] May 07 (ANI): Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal will be kept under observation for two more days in King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital for his diabetes treatment.

Reportedly a few more necessary tests need to be performed and a special team of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Bhujbal was first admitted to Mumbai' Jamshedjee Jeejibhoy (JJ) Hospital in March, before being shifted to KEM Hospital for further treatment.

He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on May 4, in a money laundering case. Earlier on March 26, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Centre on Bhujbal's plea, which was filed in connection with the Maharashtra Sadan scam.

The plea was filed by Bhujbal, wherein he challenged his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On March 14, 2016, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with this case, wherein he and his relatives have been accused of receiving kickbacks. Bhujbal is not only being investigated for alleged corruption in contracts given for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, but also various other projects during his tenure as public works department (PWD) minister of Maharashtra are under scanner. (ANI)