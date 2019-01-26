Bhupen Hazarika's family grateful to Central, Assam govt after Bharat Ratna recognition

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Late playback singer Bhupen Hazarika's brother Samar Hazarika on Friday expressed gratitude towards the Central and Assam governments after the former was chosen for Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Speaking to ANI, Samar said, "We are grateful to the central and the Assam government. They've given him the highest honour. Before his death also, there has been a constant demand in Assam for conferring him with the Bharat Ratna. The Government of India has fulfilled our demand, so we're really happy".

Hazarika, who hailed from Assam, was a playback singer, lyricist, musician. He was born on September 8, 1926, and passed away on November 5, 2011. Along with Hazarika, former President Pranab Mukherjee and late social activist Nanaji Deshmukh were also chosen for Bharat Ratna. Soon after the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced the award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the singer on Twitter. The Prime Minister tweeted, “The songs and music of Shri Bhupen Hazarika are admired by people across generations. From them radiates the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood. He popularised India's musical traditions globally. Happy that the Bharat Ratna has been conferred on Bhupen Da.” (ANI)