Bhupesh Baghel announced as Chhattisgarh chief minister

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Bhupesh Baghel is the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Being the state's Congress chief, he led the party in Chhattisgarh from the front.

After mulling over various options for the past four days, Rahul Gandhi led Congress decided on the name of Baghel.

The final announcement was made after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which took place here on Sunday afternoon.

Little before the announcement, Congress observer for Chhattisgarh Mallikarjun Kharge along with PL Punia and former leader of opposition in Chhattisgarh assembly TS Singh Deo arrived here in a chartered flight.

They immediately drove straight to party's headquarters where a brief meeting with party legislators followed. Baghel, who met party president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday in Delhi, arrived here on Sunday morning. Yesterday, the Gandhi scion held discussions with senior state leaders TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Baghel and Charan Das Mahant at his residence in the national capital. Congress's state in-charge for party affairs PL Punia had already informed that the new chief minister would take oath in Raipur on Monday evening. (ANI)