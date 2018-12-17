Bhupesh Baghel takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Bhupesh Baghel took oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Monday at Raipur in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel.

Baghel is Chhattisgarh's third chief minister and the Congress party's second chief minister in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders TS Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu took oath as ministers in the new cabinet.

Present on the occasion were former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora, PL Punia, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Yadav of Loktantrik Janata Dal party, Babulal Marandi , Rajbabbar , Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu , Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, among others.

Congress had won 68 seats in the 90 member state Legislative Assembly to form the government by ousting the Raman Singh-led BJP government which was in power for over 10 years. Baghel is a Kurmi leader who represents Patan Assembly constituency in Durg district. He has been the president of Chhattisgarh Congress since 2014.(ANI)