Bhupesh Baghel to be named Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh: Sources

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Bhupesh Baghel will be the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, said sources. The Congress party will make the announcement anytime soon.

After mulling over various options for the past four days, Rahul Gandhi led Congress decided on Baghel, said sources. Baghel said that the final announcement will be made during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which is scheduled to take place later in the day here.

"Mallikarjun Kharge ji and PL Punia ji are arriving here later today. Name (of the CM) will be announced at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting," Baghel said addressing the media on Sunday.

This statement from Baghel comes after the party president held hectic parleys till late hours on Saturday with top party leaders. The Gandhi scion held discussions with senior state leaders TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Baghel and Charan Das Mahant, all claimants for the top post, at his residence situated in Delhi. Party's observer Mallikarjun Kharge and state in-charge for party affairs PL Punia also attended the meeting. Following the meeting, Punia informed that the new chief minister would take oath in Raipur on Monday evening. (ANI)