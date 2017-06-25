Bhupinder Hooda demands implementation of Swaminathan report

[India], June 25 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday called on the Centre to implement the Swaminathan Committee report.

Addressing a public rally here, Hooda lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that three years back they had promised the farmers to implement the Swaminathan Committee report, but till now it is still a promise.

He demanded that the Centre to implement Swaminathan Committee report and said "if the report is implemented, then I would be first person to support it".

"Swaminathan has recommended that farming could only be beneficial if farmers get 50 percent profit on their total costs," Hooda said. The National Commission on Farmers (NCF) was constituted on November 18, 2004 under the chairmanship of Professor M.S. Swaminathan to address the nation-wide calamity of farmers' suicides in India. The NCF submitted four reports in December 2004, August 2005, December 2005 and April 2006 respectively. The fifth and final report was submitted on October 4, 2006. The reports contain suggestions to achieve the goal of "faster and more inclusive growth" of farmers and are collectively termed the M.S. Swaminathan report for farmers. (ANI)