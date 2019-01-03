Bhupinder Hooda, Motilal Vora granted bail in AJL case

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): A CBI special court here granted bail to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora in connection with the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) Panchkula plot allotment case on Thursday.

The matter will be next heard on February 6.

In December last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet against Hooda and Vora for alleged fraudulent allotment of land to AJL in 2005.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached an institutional plot belonging to the AJL in Panchkula under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the case. (ANI)