Bhutanese conjoined twins to undergo separation surgery in Australia

Melbourne: Australian surgeons will perform a separation surgery on a Bhutanese twins who were born 14 months ago conjoined at the chest, the Royal Melbourne Children's hospital announced on Tuesday.

The twins -- Nima and Dawa Pelden -- were expected to arrive here, from Bhutan, later in the day.

The operation would be conducted by a team of six surgeons and several specialised nurses at the Royal Children's Hospital here, Efe news quoted the hospital as saying.

The twins were born on July 13, 2017 via a C-section delivery in the remote Himalayan region of Bhutan. They are the first known conjoined twins in that country.

The timing of the operation that would be carried out with the help of fundraising by the Children First Foundation and cost about $216,690, was still not clear. The same foundation and part of the medical team were also behind the successful separation of Bangladeshi conjoined twins --Trishna and Krishna -- in 2009.