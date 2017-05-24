BI Worldwide India wins big at the 31st MAA worldwide globes

[India], May 24 (ANI-Businesswire India): BI WORLDWIDE India, a global leader in delivering technology-enabled engagement and loyalty solutions, has won the Bronze award in the 'Best Business to Business or Trade Marketing Campaign' at the 2016 MAA Worldwide Globes.

The award was given in appreciation of a Channel Loyalty Program campaign which BI WORLDWIDE India designed and executed for one of its clients in the automotive industry.

The award-winning Channel Loyalty program was designed to boost the sales of the automotive tyre manufacturer's products from their dealers across the country by leveraging dealer engagement and incentive strategies.

BI WORLDWIDE India carried out end-to-end execution of the program, driving dealer participation through relevant, innovative and timely campaigns, while also helping the client to develop stronger ties with their channel partners. Here are some goals achieved through the program campaigns: Increased sales through a lucrative point-earning mechanism combined with attractive reward redemption options. Tier classification based on dealer purchase patterns and sales performance, with exclusive tier-based benefits to get members to actively participate and engage with the brand. Behavioural change induced in dealers; a shift from offline to online engagement in activities such as order placement, warranty registration etc., alongside adoption of online program portal to stay connected with the brand anytime, anywhere. Commenting on the win, Mr. Siddharth Reddy, MD & CEO, BI WORLDWIDE, said, "We are very excited to win this prestigious award and are very grateful to our client. It is indeed a proud moment for us as we have been adjudged winners among competing entries from the best campaigns globally. The award is a testament to the quality of our services, the competency of our team, and the growing expertise of BI WORLDWIDE India in the Channel Loyalty domain. We are thankful to the judges and MAA, and a big shout out to everyone on the account at BI WORLDWIDE." MAA Worldwide runs the prestigious 'GLOBES awards program' to acknowledge the best of the best in the world of promotion marketing. A selection of winning campaigns from MAA Worldwide partners are evaluated by an international judging panel of 150 members representing clients, agencies, the media, industry organisations and academia across 23 countries to arrive at the winners. The winners of the 2016 MAA GLOBES Worldwide were announced recently alongside 2017 MAA Worldwide 'Building a Better Business' Summit held at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall, London. (ANI-Businesswire India)