Bid to snatch weapon foiled by CRPF jawan

[India], May 31(ANI): A bid to snatch weapon was foiled by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of F/ 18 Battalion guard commander, deployed at the DC Office in Kulgam, was attacked by an unknown person. The attacker attempted to snatch the ASI's weapon, an axe. The guard commander sustained an injury on his head.

Some SPOs nearby came and rescued the Jawan. The attacker fled, and left behind a bag containing a pistol pouch and an axe.

The ASI was taken to Kulgam district hospital. This is the fourth incident this week where security personnel has been attacked. Earlier this week, an army camp was attacked by was attacked by terrorists. There was also an open fire where they again tried to snatch police rifles. And, a grenade attack at the 34 Rashtriya Rifles camp. (ANI)